Teen Dies By Suicide; Alleged Harassment By Teacher: Maharashtra Cops

A 14-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide citing mental harassment by her teacher in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Friday.

The Class 9 student at a private school, allegedly died by suicide at her house in Ausa Road on Wednesday evening, an official said.

In a suicide note recovered from the scene, the victim claimed that a male teacher in the school had mentally harassed her by taunting her in class, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, the police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made in this regard.

