Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Minor Student In Thane

A teacher has been arrested for molesting a 12-year-old girl student in his office on the premises of a private school in Ulhasnagar in Thane district, police said.

The girl had come to the school to collect a certificate, a police official said quoting the complaint.

The teacher, identified as Vijay Dhangar, allegedly called the girl to his office and touched her inappropriately.

The girl raised an alarm following which people present at the school caught the teacher and handed him over to police.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

