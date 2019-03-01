Man, Wife Jump Into Well With 2-Month-Old In Gujarat, All 3 Dead: Cops

Surendranagar, Gujarat: Police are trying to ascertain the reason behind the incident (Representational)

A young husband and wife allegedly jumped into a well at a village in Wadhwan taluka of Gujarat's Surendranagar district along with their two-month-old child, following which all three died, police said today.

Although the incident came to light today, police suspect that the couple had apparently jumped into the well a few days back.

"The bodies of the couple and their baby were recovered from a well near Baldana village in Wadhwan taluka today. They were missing since February 24," a police official said.

The family was identified as Nanka Sapania, 20, his wife Puniben, 19 and their son Sahil, the police official said.

Police investigation has revealed that the family were tribals and they came from Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh. The couple had been working as farm labourers at Baldana village for some time.

In his statement to police, Nanka's father Kaliyabhai claimed that the couple had left the farm on February 24 saying that they would return in some days.

"However, when they did not return within the promised time, Kaliyabhai launched a search and finally found their bodies in the well today. Preliminary probe has revealed that the couple jumped into the well along with their son after tying themselves with a rope," the police official said.

He said that police were trying to ascertain the reason behind their extreme step.

A case of accidental death has been registered, the officer said adding that the case will be investigated from all angles.