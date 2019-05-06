Sub Zonal Naxal Commander Shot Dead By CPI (M) Extremists In Gaya

Sub zonal Naxal commander Basant Bhokta shot dead by CPI (M) in Bihar. (File)

The self-proclaimed sub-zonal commander of Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) Rustam alias Basant Bhokta was shot dead near Bhawanidih village which comes under extremists dominated Roshanganj area on the night of May 4.

He was shot dead by banned Naxal organization Communist Party of India (Maoist) in a war of supremacy.

Bhokta's body was recovered by the police near the bank of a river.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.