Son Of Driver At Indore Court Qualifies Exam To Become Civil Judge

Defying all odds, a 26-year-old man, whose father works as a driver at the Indore district court, has cracked the civil judge class-II recruitment test.

An elated Chetan Bajad says he has fulfilled his father's dream by clearing the test.

As per the provisional selection list announced by the examination centre of Jabalpur-based Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday, Mr Bajad has secured 13th rank in Other Backward Class (OBC) category in the civil judge class-II recruitment test by scoring 257.5 out of the total 450 marks in the written examination and interview.

"My father Govardhanlal Bajad is a driver with the Indore district court. My grandfather Hariram Bajad retired as a watchman from the same court," Mr Bajad told news agency Press Trust of India on Thursday.

"It has been my father's dream to see one of his three sons become a judge. Finally I have fulfilled his dream," he added.

Describing his father as his role model, Mr Bajad said that he has graduated in law and was selected in the civil judge class-II recruitment examination in his fourth attempt.

"After sitting on the judge's chair, my priority would be to deliver speedy justice to people," he added.

Meanwhile, Chetan Bajad's success story has gone viral on social media.

