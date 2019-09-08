Soldier's Wife Found Dead In Jharkhand, Cops Suspect She Was Gang-Raped

Police suspect that she was gang raped and later strangulated to death. (Representational)

The dead body of an Army jawan's wife has been found at Jharkhand's Lohardagga district on Sunday and police suspect that she was gang raped and later killed.

The incident took place at Kundo Barkitoli village situated under Bhandara police station of Lohardagga district. The villagers informed the police that three people had come to meet the woman on Saturday evening from Ranchi.

Police suspect that she was gang raped and later strangulated to death. The dead body has been sent for post-mortem. Her husband is posted in Himachal Pradesh in Indian army.

"We are investigating the matter. We are also trying to contact the husband of the woman and trying to find out who had come to meet her", said Sant Kumar Rai, Officer in-charge of Bhandara police station to reporters.

