Bride In Rajasthan Kidnapped By Former Lover At Gun-Point Before Wedding

Sikar, Rajasthan: A search operation was launched to locate the accused (Representational)

A bride on the way to her in-laws' place after her wedding was allegedly kidnapped at gun point by her former lover in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said Thursday.

The incident occurred near Rambakshpura at Sikar on Wednesday, merely 15 minutes after the wedding procession left the bride's home, they said.

Five people have been detained in this connection, a police official said.

Hansa Kanwar and her elder sister Sonu got married Tuesday to two brothers from Nagwa village.

On Wednesday, moments after the couples set out from the bride's house in a four-wheeler, accused Ankit Sevda, accompanied by few other men, allegedly attacked the car and kidnapped Hansa, police said.

They also assaulted Sonu when she resisted, officials added.

Hundreds of people, led by BSP assembly lawmaker Rajendra Singh Gudha, staged a protest in Dhod following the incident.

"We are holding a protest outside the collector's residence and this will be an indefinite sit-in until the accused is arrested and the bride rescued," Mr Gudha said.

A search operation was launched to locate the accused and Hansa, the official said.

