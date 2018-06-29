Sick Man Dies in West Bengal's Malda After Being Beaten By 'Witch Doctor'

Police are searching for the 'witch doctor' who beat up a sick man in West Bengal's Malda

A 30-year-old man, who was allegedly beaten by a 'witch doctor' as part of his treatment, died in West Bengal's Malda district, officials said today.

The incident occured at Mohammadpur village in Old Malda on Tuesday, about 30 km from Malda, the block development officer (BDO) Narottam Biswas said, adding that an investigation has been ordered into the incident.

The man, a labourer, had fallen ill on Sunday and his wife took him to a quack in nearby Gajol for his treatment. When the man's health didn't improve, his wife called a 'witch doctor', locally called an 'ojha', a district official said.

When the man's condition deteriorated further, his wife took him to Malda Medical College Hospital where he died.

The official, quoting villagers and eye witnesses said, the labourer was beaten up by the 'witch doctor', who claimed that the man was "possessed by an evil spirit".

The incident came to light after a resident of the labourer's village posted a video on the social media of the labourer being beaten up by the 'witch doctor', who is missing since Tuesday, he said.

"We will take action against the 'witch doctor'," the Mr Biswas said.

