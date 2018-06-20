Shillong Selected As 100th City Under Smart Cities Mission The ministry had, till now, kept on hold the final slot for the Smart Cities Mission for the Meghalaya capital, which was selected for its inclusion in the scheme, as the city could not submit its proposal due to state elections on February 27.

Shillong has been selected as the 100th city to receive funding under the Centre's flagship Smart Cities Mission after evaluation of the proposal submitted by it, the Housing and Urban Affairs ministry said today.



The ministry had, till now, kept on hold the final slot for the Smart Cities Mission for the Meghalaya capital, which was selected for its inclusion in the scheme, as the city could not submit its proposal due to state elections on February 27.



"Till now, 99 smart cities had been selected in four rounds of competition and with today's announcement, selection of 100 cities has been completed under the Smart Cities Mission," an official release said.



In January 2016, 20 cities were announced under the Smart Cities Mission, followed by 13 cities in May 2016, 27 cities in September 2016, 30 cities in June 2017, and nine cities in January this year.



The ministry had kept the slot for the 100th city, Shillong, vacant as it could not submit its proposal on time.



According to the release, with the selection of Shillong, the total proposed investment in the finally selected 100 cities under the Smart Cities Mission would be Rs 2,05,018 crore.



Under the scheme, each city will get Rs 500 crore from the Centre for implementing various projects. An equal amount, on matching basis, will have to be contributed by the state or urban local bodies.



The 100 Smart Cities Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 25, 2015.



Under the mission, the selected cities would take up various project, including 'smart' roads, rejuvenation of water bodies, building cycle tracks, walking paths, smart classrooms, skill development centres, upgradation of health facilities and pan-city projects like integrated command control centre.



