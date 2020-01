70-year-old was thrashed with sticks in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (Representational)

An elderly man was beaten to death over a petty dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, police said on Tuesday.

Shyamlal (70) was thrashed with sticks in Markundi area of the district by Ashok after he objected to the man hitting his goat on Monday, senior police officer Ankit Mittal said.

He was rushed to a nearby government hospital where he was declared brought dead, the SP said.

Mr Mittal said the accused has been arrested and his body has been sent for a postmortem.