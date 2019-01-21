7-Year-Old Boy Killed By Stray Dogs While Walking To School In Odisha

The boy was alone when the dogs attacked him, a police officer said. (Representational)

A seven-year-old boy in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Monday was killed in an attack by stray dogs, the police said.

The incident took place in Balichhatra village when the boy was on his way to his school, police said.

The boy was alone when the dogs attacked him, a police officer said, adding that the mongrels killed him on the road, he said.

The boy was a resident of Balichhatra village.

The postmortem examination was carried out at Karanjia Hospital and a case of unnatural death has been registered, the Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of Josipur Police Station, Parsuram Sahu, said.