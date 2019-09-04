Senior Executive Of Odisha Firm Arrested For Raping Woman

The accused is being interrogated, the police officer said (Representational)

The police on Tuesday arrested a top executive of a private company for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of giving her a job.

The accused is a resident of Uttar Pradesh, while the victim hails from Chhattisgarh, a police officer said.

The incident happened here last week.

The accused, a senior executive of a Bhubaneswar-based finance company, allegedly called the woman to a hotel for an interview and raped her, he said.

A case was registered at Laxmisagar police station on the basis of a complaint filed made by the woman, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Bhubaneswar, Anup Kumar Sahoo, said.

She had got acquainted with the accused when he worked in Chhattisgarh for some time, the DCP said.

During investigation the police came to know that the man was not in the city. He was arrested from Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, the DCP said.

The accused is being interrogated, the police officer said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.