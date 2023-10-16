Teen Dies By Suicide After Being Scolded By Mother For Watching TV: UP Cops

The police have sent the teen's body for an autopsy (Representational)

An 18-year-old girl, studying in Class 12, allegedly died by suicide after being scolded by her mother for watching TV, the police said on Monday.

Last night, the teen, identified as Manisha, shut the door of her room from the inside and allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan with a dupatta (scarf). The family raised an alarm when she did not open the door till late this morning, the police said.

The body has been taken into custody and sent for an autopsy, they said.

The police have found an alleged note from the room, in which it is written that the teen is dying by suicide for being rebuked by her mother, they added.

According to the family, Manisha was watching a show on the TV late on Sunday and her mother scolded her for that.