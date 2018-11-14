Rs 50 Lakh Looted At Gun Point From Bank Officials In Punjab's Patiala

Two unidentified men looted Rs 50 lakh cash from bank officials at Nabha in Punjab's Patiala district today, police said.
The incident took place around 11:25 am in Anaj Mandi branch of the bank in Nabha, where the officials had brought cash from the Patiala branch in a private vehicle, they said.
The officials were attacked by two unidentified men riding a motorcycle when they were about to enter the Anaj mandi branch. The bag containing cash was snatched at gun point, police said, adding a security guard of the bank was injured after the miscreants open fired at him.
Police is trying to arrest the accused and have started a search operation in Nabha and adjoining areas, senior police officer Mandeep Singh Sidhu said.