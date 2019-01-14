Robbers Chop 80-Year-Old Woman's Legs In Gujarat To Steal Silver Anklets

The robbers first slit her throat and then chopped off her legs with a sharp weapon to steal her anklets, says police

Cities | | Updated: January 14, 2019 07:47 IST
Robbers in Gujarat village chop off woman's legs to steal silver anklets.


Chhota Udepur, Gujarat: 

Few unidentified robbers killed an 80-year-old woman and chopped off her legs to steal her silver ''kadas'' (anklets) in Kanalava area of Gujarat's Chhota Udepur on Sunday.

According to the police, the woman was alone at home when the incident happened. The robbers first slit her throat and then chopped off her legs with a sharp weapon to steal her anklets.

The woman was alone at home when the incident happened, says police official MK Gosai

"We have started the investigation with the help of FSL team and the dog squad. We will find the robbers soon," said MK Gosai, police station in-charge of Panvad.

