RJD Leader Shot Dead In Bihar, Boy Related To Suspect Beaten To Death

A 13-year-old boy was beaten to death in Bihar's Nalanda on Wednesday, police said. The incident comes a day after the shooting of a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader on Tuesday night after which agitating locals beat the boy, police added.

The boy died due to his injuries when he was being treated. He was related to a suspect in the shooting of Indal Paswan.

Indal Paswan was shot dead in Nalanda's Maghda Sarai when he was returning home last night. His family found his body and bike today morning.

Locals, mostly his supporters, attacked the homes of two suspects in Indal Paswan's killing and set them on fire. They then beat the boy, police said.

Police have arrested three persons in the matter.