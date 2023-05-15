Relative Of 2 Men Found Dead In Haryana Climbs Tower Demanding Arrests

Three of the nine accused in the double murder case have been arrested, police said (representational)

A relative of two men, who were allegedly kidnapped from Bharatpur in February by suspected cow vigilantes and later their burnt bodies were found in Haryana, has climbed a mobile tower demanding arrest of all the accused in the case, police said on Monday.

On February 15, Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, were allegedly kidnapped by some cow vigilantes. A day later on February 16, a burnt vehicle with the duo's bodies was recovered from Bhiwani in Haryana.

On Monday, Pahadi police station SHO Shivlahri said that Jabir, who is a relative of both Junaid and Nasir, climbed the tower on Sunday evening and has not come down despite talks with police officials.

The SHO said that Jabir was demanding arrest of all the accused in the kidnapping-cum-murder case.

"Efforts are being made to pacify him," he said.

Three of the nine accused in the double murder case have been arrested so far while six are missing, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)