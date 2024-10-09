Rampur's Muslim Family Crafts 80-Foot-Tall Pollution-Free Ravan's Effigy

The Muslim family has been making effigies of Ravana for Dussehra in Rampur for many generations.

For many generations, a Muslim family in Rampur has created effigies for Dussehra; this year, the largest effigy of Ravana for Dussehra, measuring 80 feet, was created.

Mumtaz Khan, the head of the family that makes effigies, said that making effigies of Raavan is Dada Ilahi's work. His grandfather, his father and now their children are doing this work.

"My Dada did it, my father did it, and now my children are doing it. This work has been ongoing for 60-70 years. Although my children are involved, there is no earning in making Ravan's statues. We are just passing time. I've worked hard to produce statues in Murdabad, Aghbanpur, Fatehpur, Ramana, and Hapur. While I used to make four statues, I now create them in Ramsingh, Milak, Radhagamod, and Jwalanagar."

"The committee members are also not increasing the money. This time the biggest 80-foot effigy has been made. The rest are smaller than this which go to many districts around Moradabad. The gunpowder used in this is pollution free as per the government rules. It is licensed. All the big officials check it before leaving." He added.

The Muslim family has been making effigies of Ravana for Dussehra in Rampur for many generations, this time orders for effigies have been received from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana as well as Punjab. This year, an impressivewas created, setting a new record for the largest one yet. However, due to the rising costs of inflation, there's a growing trend towards opting for smaller, more affordable effigies.

Dussehra is that time of the year when the well-known Ramleela is held, massive fairs are organized and people gather in large numbers to see Raavan effigies burst into flames. Dusshera falls on the tenth day of Sharada Navratri, however, despite the fact that celebrations and cultural practices vary according to the location in India's culturally rich country, the festival's fabric that binds everyone together remains.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)