Rajasthan Man Charged For Allegedly Giving Wife Triple Talaq

Woman alleged that her husband called her last week and pronounced triple talaq.

A man was charged for allegedly pronouncing triple talaq on his wife over phone in Rajasthan's Baran district, police said on Monday.

It is the sixth case of triple talaq in Kota region and the second in Baran district in the last week.

Based on a complaint lodged by Shanaaz (25) against her husband Aslam, a resident of Panch Ki Bawadi village of Bundi district, police on Sunday registered a case under sections 3 and 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, Siswali SHO Ratan Singh said.

In the complaint, the woman alleged that her husband, who is living separately, called her last week and pronounced triple talaq, the SHO said.

The two got married in 2014, but the couple was involved in a court case under Section 498 (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the IPC in 2018. Since then, the woman has been living with her parents in Siswali. The couple has a son, Singh added.

Last week, 24-year-old Shabroonnisha from Anta town of Baran district lodged a similar complaint against her husband Shakil Ahmed, police said.

An investigation was underway in the case, they said.

It is the sixth case of triple talaq in Kota region since the enactment of the law banning triple talaq in July.

Three cases were registered in August in Kota city, while another was registered in Jhalawar district.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.