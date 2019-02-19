Rajasthan Highway Blocked Over Compensation For Accident Victims Families

Villagers refused to collect bodies and have blocked NH-113 demanding for compensation (Representational)

Villagers blocked a highway in Rajasthan today demanding compensation for the families of 11 people who were killed in an accident.

The accident took place near Pratapgarh on Monday night when a speeding truck rammed into a marriage procession of over 100 people, the police said.

The driver fled shortly after the mishap.

The victims belonged to the Chhoti Sadri village in the state.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to express his condolences.

Deeply saddened to hear about the tragic accident on NH-113 in Chhoti Sadri, #Pratapgarh in which many people have lost their lives and several have been injured. My heartfelt condolences to the grieved families. I pray for speedy recovery of injured people.#Rajasthan - Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 18, 2019

Anguished villagers have refused to collect the bodies and have blocked the National Highway 113 demanding for compensation.

In order to ease the blockade, an ex-gratia of Rs 1.75 lakh was announced for each of the victims' families, said Pratapgarh official Hemendra Nagar.

Nineteen people were also injured, of which two were said to be critical, he added.