Railway Porter Arrested In Uttar Pradesh For Kho-Kho Player's Murder: Police

A railway porter has been arrested for the murder of a 24-year-old kho-kho player in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, said police.

Inter-university kho-kho player Babli, a resident of Sarvodaya Colony near the railway station, was murdered on September 10, Superintendent of Police Dharamveer Singh told reporters.

He said the incident took place when Babli was going home while talking to a friend over the phone.

The victim's friend heard her screams and informed her neighbour. Her neighbour found her body while her mobile phone was missing.

The SP said the location of Babli's phone was found near Adampur village.

On the basis of physical, electronic and circumstantial evidence, police detained porter Shahzad, alias Khadim, he said, adding that he confessed to his crime during interrogation.

Khadim told the police that he was a drug addict. Khadim said that on September 10, he got drunk and waited for Babli. When she reached there, he dragged her into an empty space between the sleepers but when she resisted and raised an alarm, he strangled her with a rope and a dupatta.

The SP said the police found two shirt buttons and a slipper from the spot. After arresting Khadim, police also recovered his shirt, a slipper and a rope from his residence.

He said police have also added the section of attempt to rape in the FIR.