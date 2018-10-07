5 Policemen Suspended, 41 Arrested Over Protests At Jagannath Temple

On October 3, a large-scale violence erupted during the bandh in Puri

Five policemen were suspended for dereliction of duty and 18 people arrested for unruly behaviour on Sunday following the violence that rocked Puri on October 3 over protests at Jagannath temple, police said.

A hawaldar and four constables were placed under suspension for negligence in discharging duties during the bandh when protesters ransacked the house of Revenue Minister Maheswar Mohanty, said Puri SP Sarthak Sarangi.

The police personnel were deployed at Mr Mohanty's residence in Kumutisahi locality in the pilgrim town.

This apart, as many as 18 persons were arrested on Sunday in connection with the violent incidents that took place during the 12-hour shut-down called by socio-cultural outfit Sri Jagannath Sena to protest introduction of queue system for devotees at the Jagannath temple, he said.

With this, the total number of people arrested in connection with violence during the bandh increased to 41 so far.

Earlier, 23 people had been arrested by the police in connection with the incidents.

As many as 47 persons have been identified for indulging in violence during the protest on the basis of CCTV footage, the SP said adding efforts are on to arrest the rest.

The seaside town had virtually turned into a battlefield on October 3 after large-scale violence erupted during the bandh.