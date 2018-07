Investigations were underway and no arrest had been made so far (Representational)

A 28-year-old man was today booked on the charges of attempting to rape a five-year-old daughter of an NRI, police said today.

Varinder Singh was booked under relevant sections of the IPC, they said.

The case was registered on a complaint by the girl's mother, they said.

The alleged incident took place on July 21, police said. Investigations were underway and no arrest had been made so far, they said.