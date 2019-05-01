Punjab Students Forced To Strip Over A Sanitary Pad, Protest On Campus

Students protest against hostel warden for forcing girls to strip at Akal University.

Four employees, including two hostel wardens, at the Akal University in Bathinda in Punjab have been terminated amid protests at the university after girls in one of the hostels on the campus were allegedly asked to strip by a warden.

The hostel warden asked the girls to strip "to check who among them had dumped a used sanitary pad in the hostel washroom", news agency ANI reported.

The university administration terminated two security guards and two hostel wardens as large number of students gathered at the university campus on Tuesday; the university had erupted into protests against the incident which reportedly happened last week.

Last year, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had ordered transfer of two teachers at a government school in Fazilka district for stripping school girls in a similar incident. A video clip showed some girls crying and complaining that teachers stripped them in the school in Kundal village. The girls were stripped after the teachers found a used sanitary pad discarded in the school's toilet. The state government ordered action after the chief minister was informed that instead of educating the girls about proper disposal of sanitary pads, the teachers decided to strip them.

