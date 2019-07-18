Pregnant Woman Shot Dead Over Water Dispute In UP's Etah District, 1 Arrested

Police have arrested the main accused, who has been identified as Santosh. (Representational Image)

A 25-year-old pregnant woman was shot dead allegedly over water dispute on Wednesday in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The woman was taken to hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Village head Bhanu Pratap told ANI that three to four men had got into an argument with the woman and later shot her. He said that these men had previously fought many times with other villagers too.

Police have arrested main accused Santosh and the body of the woman has been sent for postmortem.

