Former Naxal Killed In His Village In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Former Naxal Podia alias Gandhi Wadde, 55, was stabbed at his village (Representational)

Naxals killed one of their former colleagues who had surrendered before police three days ago in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Dantewada district, an official said.

Podia alias Gandhi Wadde, 55, who had surrendered on August 26, was stabbed by Naxals at his village Cholnar, 400 km from state capital Raipur, last night, said district Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gorakhnath Baghel.

After his surrender, Gandhi Wadde had been advised by police to stay with his son who works with National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) in Kirandul, he said.

But Gandhi Wadde decided to visit his village thinking his old associates would not harm him, the ASP said.

However, the Naxals brutally killed him in front of villagers, the officer said.

A search operation was launched in the region to trace the assailants, he added.

Gandhi Wadde was allegedly involved in blowing up a police vehicle in Cholnar area on May 20 this year in which seven police personnel were killed, the ASP said.