Watch: People Shower Flowers On Sanitation Workers In Punjab Amid Lockdown

The video from Punjab's Patiala has gone viral on social media.

A video showing sanitation workers being applauded, showered with flowers and being offered garlands made of currency notes in Punjab's Patiala has gone viral on social media.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh shared the video on his official twitter account and said that "adversity is bringing out intrinsic goodness."

The video shows residents standing on terrace showering sanitation workers with flower petals as soon as they enter a residential area in Patiala.

The video also shows three residents coming out of their homes and giving them garlands of currency notes while patting their backs.

They also thanked them for their services.

Pleased to see the applause & affection showered by people of Nabha on the sanitation worker. It's heartening to note how adversity is bringing out the intrinsic goodness in all of us. Let's keep it up & cheer our frontline warriors in this War Against #Covid19. pic.twitter.com/tV2OwVa86w — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 31, 2020

"Pleased to see the applause & affection showered by people of Nabha on the sanitation worker. It's heartening to note how adversity is bringing out the intrinsic goodness in all of us. Let's keep it up & cheer our frontline warriors in this War Against Covid-19," the Chief Minister wrote while tweeting the video.

Preneet Kaur, Patiala MP and wife of the Chief Minister also shared the video on her twitter handle.

"Delighted to share with you such a heartwarming gesture of people of Nabha for sanitation workers in acknowledging their contribution during these crucial times. Their dedication and devotion to duty is commendable. I join whole of Patiala in saluting them," she tweeted.