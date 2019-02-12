Passenger Suffers Cardiac Arrest At Airport, Officer Saves Him With CPR

The passenger is stable and has been discharged from the hospital.

Timely help by a security official saved life of a passenger in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi airport.

A passenger had reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest at the airport when Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) inspector Niraj Kumar jumped into action and provided him necessary emergency care.

The inspector revived the passenger by administering Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

According to news agency ANI, the passenger is stable and has been discharged from the hospital.

The security official's solid training and quick-thinking has won him praise on social media.

"Inspector Niraj Kumar, well done! Though in your line of duty....you were the man of the hour! Respect! Salute!" wrote a user on Twitter.

"Kudos to the smart CISF Inspector for his promptness and saving the passenger from possible death. Really wonderful and great job," wrote another user.

In a similar incident last year, critical care was provided by a CISF officer after a patient suffered a cardiac arrest at the Mumbai airport.



(With Inputs From ANI)