Man At Quarantine Centre Commits Suicide In Madhya Pradesh: Police

A Man allegedly committed suicide at a quarantine centre in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district on Tuesday, police said.

The man committed suicide a few hours after his parents came to meet him at the quarantine centre.

The man, who hails from Mahewa village of Panna district, had returned along with five friends from state's Sagar district on April 24.

He was subsequently sent to the quarantine centre along with his friends.

On Tuesday morning, his parents had come to meet him and after they returned, the man was found hanging to death at the quarantine centre, a police official said.

This is the second such case in Madhya Pradesh within four days.

Earlier, on April 24, a 30-year-old farm labourer, who was quarantined at a school in Sidhi district, had allegedly hanged himself to death from a tree outside a quarantine centre.

Madhya Pradesh, with 2,387 confirmed coronavirus cases and 120 deaths, is one of the worst-hit states by pandemic in the country.

The count of total number of infected patients stand at 31,332 in the country with 1,007 fatalities, as per the health ministry data.

