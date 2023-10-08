Over 7 Feared Dead As Landslide Hits Car In Uttarakhand

The vehicle met with the accident at around 2 pm, said official. (Representational)

More than seven people are feared dead after their vehicle was hit by a landslide here on Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred at Thakti on the Kailash Mansarovar road in Dharchula subdivision, they said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dharchula, Divesh Shashni said the vehicle coming from Bundi met with the accident at around 2 pm. He said the car was buried under the rubble of the landslide.

More than seven people are said to have been in the vehicle at the time, Divesh Shashni said, quoting eyewitnesses.

A search operation by the State Disaster Response Force, police, Indo Tibetan Border Police, and the Army is underway, the SDM added.

