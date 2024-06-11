Out For Food Delivery, Man On Bike Gets Hit By Truck In Navi Mumbai, Dies

The man was declared brought dead at hospital.

A 22-year-old man working for an online food delivery firm was killed after a truck dashed his motorbike in Navi Mumbai, police said.

Anjanikumar Mourya was out for food delivery when a truck, allegedly driven by Vikas Patil, hit his motorbike near Kopra in Kharghar area around 7.30 pm on Tuesday, said an official.

Mourya was declared brought dead at hospital.

A case of rash and negligent driving was registered against the truck driver but no arrest has been made yet, said the police official.

