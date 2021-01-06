At Least 2,000 kg Cannabis Seized In Odisha

As per a statement, this is the biggest seizure ever of ganja for the STF and one of the biggest seizure of the state in recent time.

"The drug peddlers have been identified and will be arrested soon," police said.

Rayagada:

The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police seized at least 2,000 kg of ganja in Rayagada.

A raid was conducted on the basis of intelligence input at State Highway 5 near Tikarpada Harijan Sahi in the Muniguda area.

One 12-wheeler truck and other incriminating materials were seized from the spot.

A case has been filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and an investigation is underway.
 