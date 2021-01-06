At Least 2,000 kg Cannabis Seized In Odisha

"The drug peddlers have been identified and will be arrested soon," police said.

The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police seized at least 2,000 kg of ganja in Rayagada.

As per a statement, this is the biggest seizure ever of ganja for the STF and one of the biggest seizure of the state in recent time.

A raid was conducted on the basis of intelligence input at State Highway 5 near Tikarpada Harijan Sahi in the Muniguda area.

Odisha: Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Crime Branch seizes 2,000 kilograms of ganja in the Rayagada district. One 12 wheeler truck & other incriminating materials were seized from the spot. The accused persons managed to escape the spot. An investigation is on pic.twitter.com/pJT404FcLF — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021

One 12-wheeler truck and other incriminating materials were seized from the spot.

"The drug peddlers have been identified and will be arrested soon," police said.

A case has been filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and an investigation is underway.

