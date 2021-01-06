At Least 2,000 kg Cannabis Seized In Odisha

The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police seized at least 2,000 kg of ganja in Rayagada.
As per a statement, this is the biggest seizure ever of ganja for the STF and one of the biggest seizure of the state in recent time.
A raid was conducted on the basis of intelligence input at State Highway 5 near Tikarpada Harijan Sahi in the Muniguda area.
Odisha: Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Crime Branch seizes 2,000 kilograms of ganja in the Rayagada district. One 12 wheeler truck & other incriminating materials were seized from the spot. The accused persons managed to escape the spot. An investigation is on pic.twitter.com/pJT404FcLF— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021
One 12-wheeler truck and other incriminating materials were seized from the spot.
"The drug peddlers have been identified and will be arrested soon," police said.
A case has been filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and an investigation is underway.