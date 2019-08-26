Odisha Man Ordered Grocery Items, Found Cobra Inside Delivery Box

The snake was rescued and released in a jungle nearby.

A Cobra snake that was found inside a parcel sent through courier service was rescued by the forest department in Odisha's Mayurbhanj on Monday.

The 5.5-feet cobra came through a courier service in ward number 5 of Rairangpur area in Mayurbhanj.

According to reports, Mrityu Kumar, a resident of ward number 5, Rairangpur had ordered grocery products from Vijayawada.

The grocery was sent through courier in a sealed box. But somehow a rat entered into the box to eat the grocery items when it was at the courier office.

The cobra apparently entered the box through the same hole.

When Mrityu Kumar opened the box and found a Cobra inside the box along with the grocery items, he called the snake rescue team of the forest department there.

The snake was rescued and released in a jungle nearby.

