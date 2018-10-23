Odisha Infant Found Abandoned In Drain

The baby was found in the drain by a local who informed the police. (Representational)

A newborn baby boy was found abandoned in a roadside drain near Chorada Chhak in Odisha's Jajpur district, the police said today.

The infant, believed to be between just five and six hours old, was rescued by a local and admitted to a hospital at Jajpur Road on Monday night, they said adding the condition of the newborn is fine.

"I heard a crying sound from the road side drain on Monday night. I went to the spot presuming it was a kitten or puppy. I saw a new born baby boy lying inside the drain. The baby was covered with dirt and insects. I washed the newborn and cleansed him," said Rao Babu, who found the baby.

He informed the local police about the incident last night.

"On being informed, we reached the spot and admitted the baby to hospital at Jajpur Road. We are checking the hospitals in and around the Vyas Nagar town for deliveries to find out who abandoned the baby and how he landed inside the drain," said Amitabha Mohapatra, inspector-in-charge of Jajpur Road Police station.

A team of Jajpur district child protection unit (CPU) today visited the hospital today to take stock of the situation.

The District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) N Kar said police have been asked to trace the parents of the newly born baby boy.

"The infant will remain at the hospital for the time being. The baby is under treatment and he is doing fine," he said adding the district administration will bear all his expenses.