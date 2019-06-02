Murder Case Registered Against 8 Missing Cops After Man In Custody Dies

A case was registered against the police officials on Saturday. (Representational)

A case of murder was registered against eight missing policemen after a man who was allegedly beaten up in custody died on Saturday night.

Omprakash Pandey, who had sustained a brain injury because of the alleged custodial torture, died at a private hospital, said assistant commissioner of police (special branch) PL Chaudhari today.

While a case of assault had been lodged against the missing policemen earlier, a charge of murder was added after Pandey's death, the ACP said.

The accused were identified as inspector MB Khileri and detection staff personnel Hareshbhai, Kanaksinh, Pareshbhai, Ashish, Kalpeshbhai and Dilubhai.

The name of another accused, a sub-inspector (surveillance), was not disclosed.

All of them were attached to Khatodara police station in the city.

The accused police officials detained Pandey and two others on Friday, on suspicion of being involved in a burglary. The three were allegedly beaten up in custody. Pandey suffered serious brain injuries and had to be hospitalized.

A case was registered against the police officials on Saturday. But as the formalities for grant of bail to them were being completed, the officials fled. Efforts were on to arrest them, ACP Chaudhari said.