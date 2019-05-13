Mumbai: Woman's Body With Injury Marks Found in Box, Probe Ordered

When the police reached the spot, they saw a big cardboard box and on opening it, found the decomposed body having several injury marks.

Cities | | Updated: May 13, 2019 10:09 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Mumbai: Woman's Body With Injury Marks Found in Box, Probe Ordered

A probe was underway to identify the deceased and nab the culprit


Mumbai: 

The body of an unidentified woman was found dumped in a box at the Kasara Ghat in Thane district of Maharashtra, a police official said on Monday.

Some passersby informed the police control room on Sunday about foul smell at a spot on the ghat section, he said.

When the police reached the spot, they saw a big cardboard box there and on opening it, found the decomposed body having several injury marks, he said.

The official said they suspect that the woman, presumably in her 50s, was killed around 10 days back and the body was later dumped in the ghat area.

The body was sent for postmortem to a government hospital in Sahapur area and a case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), he said.

A probe was underway to identify the deceased and nab the culprit, he added. 



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Woman killed ThaneWoman killed Thane cardboard box

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ElectionElection 2019Mother's DayLok Sabha ElectionLok Sabha PollsDelhi ElectionHow to vote IndiaIndian General ElectionElections 2019Live NewsEntertainment NewsIPL LiveNokia 4.2Honor 20 LiteSamsung A50Ramadan Time TableVoting PercentageMI vs CSK IPL Final

................................ Advertisement ................................