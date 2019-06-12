Fans Get On Stage During Dancer Sapna Chaudhary's Show, Several Injured

Huge crowd had gathered for Sapna Chaudhary's dance performace. (File)

A big commotion took place when Haryana actor-dancer Sapna Chaudhary was performing on stage for the ongoing Moradabad Festival on Tuesday night. Fans got out of control and ran to the stage. Many got injured, reported news agency ANI.

A young woman was caught up in the crowd while trying to enter the stadium and police on duty had to step in to rescue her.

According to eyewitnesses, there was a big crowd that had gathered for the event, and since the event was badly managed, the crowd entered into the area meant for the VIP guests.

The District Agriculture Development and Cultural Exhibition Committee had organised Sapna Chaudhary's dance programme.