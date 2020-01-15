Mentally Ill Man Axes Mother To Death In Jharkhand: Police

Police arrested the accused and a court sent him to a mental asylum (Representational)

Medininagar (Jharkhand):

A 22-year-old mentally ill man allegedly axed his mother to death in Jharkhand's Palamau district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened at Kathonda village on Tuesday, a police officer said.

Villagers had overpowered the accused, identified as Guddu, after he had allegedly killed his mother Saroj Devi with an axe at their residence, Hussainabad Sub-divisional Police Officer Vijay Kumar said.

Police arrested the accused and produced him before a local court which sent him to a mental asylum in Ranchi, he added.

