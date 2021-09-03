Mathura Private Tutor Charged With Murder As Student Dies After Being Beaten: Police

The boy died from his injuries, the police said (Representational)

A private tutor in Uttar Pradesh was on Thursday charged with murder after a 12-year-old boy he had beaten up died at a hospital, the police said. The incident was reported from Mathura's Radoi village.

"Beaten on August 29, the child died from his injuries at the district hospital on Wednesday," Police Inspector Narendra Yadav said.

The tutor, Keshav Gautam, had beaten the boy with a cane for skipping his tuition classes, the officer said, adding that the child had missed classes since he was unwell.

The injured child was first admitted to a private hospital after the assault and then referred to the district hospital.

An FIR was not lodged immediately after the incident as the village head gave assurances to compensate the medical expenses, the child's father alleged.