Married Couple Allegedly Beaten, Forced To Drink Urine In Madhya Pradesh

The woman's family was opposed to the couple's marriage.

Opposed to her marriage, the family members of a tribal woman allegedly assaulted her and her husband and forced them to drink urine in Hardaspur village of Madhya Pradesh, Alirajpur district police said today.

Ambua Police Station in-charge Vikas Kapis said the 19-year-old woman married a 21-year-old man from the same village against her parents' wishes in May this year.

Later, the 'jaat panchayat' (community body) intervened and ordered the man's family to pay Rs 70,000 to the woman's family as compensation and resolve the issue, Mr Kapis said.

The couple then left for Gujarat in search of jobs. When they returned last week, the couple stayed at the house of the man's uncle. The woman's family members went to the house on July 25, and forced the couple to come with them.

They allegedly tied the man to a pole and beat him up. The woman was stripped, her hair was cut and she too was beaten, police said.

The couple were allegedly forced to drink urine, the police officer said.

While letting them go, the accused allegedly told the woman that this was a revenge for "hurting the family's pride".

The couple approached police and filed a complaint against the woman's father, her two uncles and three others.

"Two of the accused were arrested yesterday. Search for the other accused is on," said District Superintendent of Police Vipul Shrivastava.

