To Avoid Traffic Jams, One-Way Traffic System Implemented In Manali

Himachal Pradesh's resort town Manali that sees heavy inflow of tourists during the summer months faces long traffic jams.

To deal with heavy traffic in Manali, the administration on Wednesday decided to enforce one-way traffic system from today. It will be a permanent arrangement, it said.

"A new traffic plan has been prepared. There will be one-way vehicular movement. This planning will be permanent and will be implemented for the entire year so that locals and tourists get habituated," Raman Gharsangi, a district officer, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The move comes after severe traffic jams lasting up to five hours were reported from different parts of the region. The situation has been more troublesome towards Rohtang Pass, popular with tourists who come there to enjoy the snow.

On Monday, Manali-Sarchu road was cleared of snow and was opened for vehicular traffic. Last month, the Manali-Keylong road in Lahaul-Spiti district, which remains closed during winters due to intense snowfall, was also opened for traffic movement.

