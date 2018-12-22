Man Who Set Himself On Fire In Front Of District Magistrate's Office Dies

Tausif Hanif Shaikh had suffered around 80 per cent burns. (Representational image)

A 30-year-old man, who had allegedly set himself on fire on Thursday in front of the district magistrate's office at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra seeking removal of encroachments, has died during treatment, police said.

Tausif Hanif Shaikh, who had suffered around 80 per cent burns in the incident, died during treatment at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune city on Friday morning, police said.

According to an official, the state government has formed a three-member committee to inquire into his death.

Mr Shaikh was demanding removal of encroachments on the land belonging to Peer Daval Malik temple trust at Karjat, police said.

He had threatened to immolate himself a week ago, and set the deadline of Thursday for the administration to take action. Around 3 pm on Thursday, he poured kerosene and set himself on fire, a police official said adding that Mr Shaikh had suffered serious injuries.

Ahmednagar additional collector Bhanudas Palawe on Saturday said a committee headed by him has been appointed to inquire into the incident.

"There will be three members in the committee, which is supposed to submit the report in seven days," he said.

Following the news of Mr Shaikh's death, a bandh was observed in Karjat tehsil in Ahmednagar district on Friday.

Protestors also gathered outside the district magistrate's office on Friday, demanding that an FIR be registered against the officials responsible for Mr Shaikh's death.