Man Strangles Wife To Death In Delhi, Walks Into Police Station To Confess

Yaseen told the police that his wife, Janhavi, often used to nag him and quarreled with him and that he strangled her with a rope in a fit of rage. He was arrested after the police recovered the body from their home in Shakurpur.
However, he reiterated his statement before the sub-divisional magistrate.
According to Yaseen's statement, Janhavi again picked up a fight with him yesterday and in a fit of rage he killed her. Janhavi, who hailed from Bihar, and Yaseen, a resident of West Bengal, got married last year. Yaseen works at a private firm.
CommentsJanhavi's family members have been informed. Police said Yaseen was also upset that he killed his wife.