Man Rapes Tribal Girl, 15, Inside Her House In Jharkhand, Arrested: Cops

The incident took place on Sunday when the girl was alone in the house, police said. (Representational)

A 15-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by a man inside her house in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, 26, was arrested on Monday and sent to jail following a complaint lodged by the victim at Narkopi police station, Ranchi Superintendent of Police (Rural) Naushad Alam told Press Trust of India.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the girl was alone in the house, Narkopi Police Station In-charge Avinash Kumar said.

Her family members were in a nearby field for agricultural work, Mr Kumar added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)