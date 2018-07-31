Man Kills Two Minor Sons, Attempts Suicide After Fight With Wife

The incident took place in Bhatachopda village in neighbouring Panchmahal district yesterday, said sub-inspector Rakesh Bharwad.

The man consumed pesticide after killing his sons and is admitted in a hospital at Godhra

Vadodara: 

Upset over marital discord, a 28-year-old man allegedly killed his two minor sons by throwing them into a well and later tried to commit suicide, police said today.

The man, Bhaumik Pagi, consumed pesticide and has been admitted in a hospital at Godhra, he said.

He will be arrested on murder charges once he is discharged from the hospital, Rakesh Bharwad said.

Bhaumik Pagi allegedly threw his two sons - aged 4 and 7 - in the well near the village after a heated argument with his wife, 28, who suspected him of having an extramarital affair, sub-inspector Bharwad said.

Their bodies were later fished out from the well, he added.

