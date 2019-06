Further investigation is underway (Representational)

The bodies of a man and a girl were today found hanging from a tree in Rajasthan's Sikar district, the police said.

Ashok Godara (19) and Abhilasha Swami (17) were missing from their homes from Wednesday, Lakshmangarh police station in-charge Ram Manohar said.

He said it appears they committed suicide over a "failed" love affair.

The bodies have been kept in a mortuary and further investigation is underway, the officer added.