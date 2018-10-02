Man Found Hanging From High Tension Wire In Kota, Suicide Suspected

The reason behind the extreme step by the youth is yet to be ascertained: Cops (Representational)

The body of a 24-year-old man was today found hanging from a high tension electric pole in the forest area in Kota's Rojadi village, the police said.

On the basis of preliminary investigation, police suspect it to be a case of suicide. However, no suicide note was recovered from the possession of the man.

The body of Rakesh Gujar, a resident of Rojadi village, was found hanging this morning, said Sukhbeer Singh, the Duty Officer at the R K Puram police station in Kota.

The man had left home Monday evening after a brawl with his wife but did not return home, Mr Singh said, adding the passersby spotted the body the next morning and informed the police.

"The reason behind the extreme step by the youth is yet to be ascertained," he said, adding the body was handed over to the family members after postmortem.

A case under CrPC Section 174 (unnatural death) was lodged in this connection and further investigation is on.

In another incident, the body of an elderly man, who was missing since Monday (October 1), was recovered from a stepwell in neighbouring Bundi.

The body of 65-year-old Onkar Lal Goud, a resident of Hindoli town of Bundi district, was recovered this noon from a stepwell at a Lord Shiv temple in the town.

Goud's family members had filed a missing report in Hindoli police station, Hindoli police station SHO Laxman Singh said.

It is yet to be ascertained how the old man reached the temple and slipped into stepwell, the SHO said.

The body was handed over to the family members after postmortem and a case under CrPC Section 174 lodged in this connection, he said, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.