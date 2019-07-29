Man Beaten Up By Mob On Suspicion Of Being Child-Lifter In West Bengal

17 people have been arrested in connection with the incident, said police officer. (Representational)

A man was beaten up by a mob in West Bengal's Alipurduar district on the suspicion of being a child-lifter, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at the Tasati tea garden on Sunday evening when locals saw a person moving suspiciously in the area, an officer of Falakata police station said.

"Over 250 people had beaten up the man with fists and also kicked him. He was seriously injured when we recovered him from the mob," the officer said.

The man, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was declared brought dead at the Birpara hospital, hospital sources said.

"Seventeen people have been arrested in connection with the incident and they will be produced at the court on Monday. Further investigation is on," senior police officer Nagendra Nath Tripathi said.

The incident comes a week after two people were beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in separate incidents in the district last Sunday.

