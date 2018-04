A 25-year-old man was Saturday arrested for allegedly raping and threatening a woman on the pretext of marriage, police said.Rushikesh Nimbre, a resident of Mumbra, was arrested on the complaint of a 29-year-old widow who claimed that the accused had repeatedly raped her between December, 2016 and April, 2018 on the pretext of marriage."He would threaten the woman that he would kill her daughter in case she complained. The woman had even changed her residence to avoid Nimbre. He managed to find her and then raped her," an official said. Police registered a case of rape and criminal intimidation under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code after the woman filed a case Friday night, said officials.Further investigations by Mumbra police are underway, he said.