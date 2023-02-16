Man Arrested For Cheating By Posing As Ticket Checker In Madhya Pradesh

Police said the accused has cheating cases against his name in several other states (Representational)

A man was arrested on Thursday in Indore for allegedly posing as a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) and duping passengers at various railway stations, a Madhya Pradesh police official said.

The accused used to take money from passengers and also their phones after promising to get their waitlisted tickets confirmed and would flee, the railway police official said.

Railway Superintendent of Police Nivedita Gupta said the Class 12-pass accused has cheating cases against his name in states like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Telangana, Karnataka and Odisha apart from MP.

"We have recovered eight mobile phones from his possession. He has also uploaded details of 79 mobile phones for sale online. He speaks fluent English and worked along with his girlfriend in a mall in Bengaluru," the SP said.

"After the mall shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the accused stayed in various hotels with his girlfriend and earned by duping people after posing as a TTE. The phone his girlfriend was using is also a stolen one," the SP.

The woman has been charged under Indian Penal Code section 411 (dishonestly obtaining a stolen object) but is yet to be arrested, the SP added.

Sources said the man was cheating people to splurge on his girlfriend.

